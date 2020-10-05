Reliance General Insurance, Satsure Analytics

Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd. (RGICL) has partnered SatSure Analytics for satellite-based crop monitoring and predictive analytics support for better risk management and improving efficiency of its crop insurance business operations.

RGICL will supply extensive ground observation data and generate timely reports through SatSure’s SAGE platform, combining the analysis of earth observation data to address the key areas of crop health, soil moisture, crop sown area, crop yield and loss estimation.

RGICL ED and CEO Rakesh Jain said besides helping with timely and efficient insurance servicing, the partnership will facilitate in effectively and remotely monitoring the business risks. It will enhance the level of accuracy and predictability.

A wholly owned subsidiary of SatSure AG (Switzerland), SatSure Analytics is based out of Bengaluru. It provides agriculture data infrastructure through its proprietary platform SPARTA and decision analytics through SAGE across the agriculture, climate change and infrastructure sectorsas per a release.