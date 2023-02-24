Reliance General Insurance Q3 PAT rises 25%

February 24, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - MUMBAI

Reliance General Insurance Co. Ltd., for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 reported a net profit of ₹60 crore as compared with a net profit of ₹48 crore in the year-earlier period, up 25%.

Profit before tax grew to ₹84 crore from ₹75 crore in the year-earlier period.

Gross Written Premium increased to ₹2,470 crore from ₹2,171 crore.

For the nine months period ended December 31, 2022, it posted Gross Written Premium of ₹8,208 crore, up 13%.

The company has grown its Investment Assets at 20% to ₹16,581 crore for 9M FY23 as against ₹13,861 crore in the year-earlier period.

“The company is operating at 6.6 times the Investment AUM / Net Worth Ratio, which is one of the best in the industry and shows a strong cash accrual,” it said in a statement.