HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Reliance General Insurance Q3 PAT rises 25%

February 24, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - MUMBAI

Lalatendu Mishra
Lalatendu Mishra

Reliance General Insurance Co. Ltd., for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 reported a net profit of ₹60 crore as compared with a net profit of ₹48 crore in the year-earlier period, up 25%.

Profit before tax grew to ₹84 crore from ₹75 crore in the year-earlier period.

Gross Written Premium increased to ₹2,470 crore from ₹2,171 crore.

For the nine months period ended December 31, 2022, it posted Gross Written Premium of ₹8,208 crore, up 13%.

The company has grown its Investment Assets at 20% to ₹16,581 crore for 9M FY23 as against ₹13,861 crore in the year-earlier period.

“The company is operating at 6.6 times the Investment AUM / Net Worth Ratio, which is one of the best in the industry and shows a strong cash accrual,” it said in a statement.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.