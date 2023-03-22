ADVERTISEMENT

Reliance Consumer unveils home, personal care products range

March 22, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd. (RCPL), the FMCG arm and wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL), has expanded its portfolio with the introduction of a range of home and personal care products.   The portfolio includes Glimmer beauty soaps, Get Real natural soaps, Puric hygiene soaps, Dozo dishwash bars and liquids, HomeGuard toilet and floor cleaners and Enzo laundry detergent powder, liquid and bars.  “This range of home and personal care products boasts high efficacy with superior formulation. These have been developed keeping ‘Real India’ consumer problems at their core,” an RCPL spokesperson said.

