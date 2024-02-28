Reliance Consumer to sell Elephant House beverages in India

February 28, 2024 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - MUMBAI

Reliance Consumer Products, the FMCG arm and wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL), has tied up with Sri Lanka-headquartered Elephant House to manufacture, market, distribute and sell beverages under the Elephant House brand across India.

“This association will not only help RCPL bolster its growing beverage portfolio that boasts of iconic brands such as Campa, Sosyo and Raskik, but will also bring exceptional new products and value propositions to Indian consumers,” the company said in a statement.

Elephant House is owned by Ceylon Cold Stores plc, a subsidiary of John Keells Holdings plc, Sri Lanka’s largest listed conglomerate.

Under the Elephant House brand, it manufactures and sells a wide range of beverages including Necto, Cream Soda, EGB (Ginger Beer), Orange Barley and Lemonade to name a few.

Ketan Mody, COO, Reliance Consumer Products, said, “Elephant House, which enjoys strong market credibility, is an iconic brand with deep-rooted heritage. This partnership will not only add its much-loved beverages to our growing FMCG portfolio, but will also offer our Indian consumers great choice and value proposition through quality products.”

