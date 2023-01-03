ADVERTISEMENT

Reliance Consumer to acquire 50% stake in Sasyo Hajoori Beverages

January 03, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - Mumbai

Its portfolio includes Sosyo, Kashmira, Lemee, Ginlim, Runner, Opener, Hajoori Soda and S’eau

The Hindu Bureau

Sosyo is a heritage Indian brand with about 100 years of legacy in carbonated soft drinks (CSD) and juices. Established in 1923 by Abbas Abdulrahim Hajoori, the company is one of the leading players in the domestic soft drinks market. | Photo Credit: Company website

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd. (RCPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL) ,said it will acquire 50% equity stake in the Gujarat-headquartered Sosyo Hajoori Beverages Private Ltd. (SHBPL), which owns and operates a beverage business under the flagship brand ‘Sosyo,’ for an unspecified amount.

The existing promoters, Hajoori family, will continue to own the remaining stake in SHBPL.

Sosyo is a heritage Indian brand with about 100 years of legacy in carbonated soft drinks (CSD) and juices. Established in 1923 by Abbas Abdulrahim Hajoori, the company is one of the leading players in the domestic soft drinks market.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Its portfolio includes Sosyo, Kashmira, Lemee, Ginlim, Runner, Opener, Hajoori Soda and S’eau. The Sosyo brand has a loyal customer base in Gujarat.

Isha Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd., said, “This investment helps us take forward our vision of empowering local heritage brands and presenting them with new growth opportunities.”

“We welcome the desi power of century- old Sosyo’s heritage beverage brands to our consumer brand portfolio and are confident that our knowhow, consumer insights and retail distribution strengths will help accelerate the growth momentum of Sosyo,” she said.

RCPL’s brand portfolio currently includes beverage brand ‘Campa’ and packaged consumer products brand ‘Independence’ launched earlier this month. 

Abbas Hajoori, Chairman, Sosyo Hajoori Beverages Private Ltd., said, “Combining our relative strengths, we would make the unique tasting beverage products of Sosyo accessible to all the consumers in India. It is a defining moment in our near 100-year journey in beverages.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US