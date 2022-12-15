Reliance Consumer Products unveils FMCG brand Independence

December 15, 2022 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd., through its wholly owned subsidiary Reliance Consumer Products Ltd., has unveiled its FMCG brand Independence for retail indigenous consumer packaged goods. To begin with, the brand has been introduced in Gujarat offering products under several categories, including staples, processed foods and other daily essentials.

“I am happy to announce the launch of our own FMCG brand Independence which brings a wide choice of high quality and affordable products, including edible oils, pulses, grains, packaged foods and other daily need products,” said Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd.  “The brand stands for ‘truly Indian solutions for real Indian problems’ which is articulated as – ‘Kan Kan Mein Bharat’, thereby evoking emotional attachment and instilling a sense of inclusiveness amongst Indians,” she said.

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd. will deal with indigenously developed products. The company plans to develop Gujarat as a “go-to-market” state for its FMCG business, as it prepares for a national rollout for the brand.

