Reliance Capital reports ₹239 crore Q2 net loss

November 08, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

Reliance Capital on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of ₹239 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2023-24.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹215 crore in the year-earlier period.

Total income rose to ₹6,393 crore in the second quarter from ₹5,796 crore in the year-earlier period, Reliance Capital said in a regulatory filing.

Total expenses increased to ₹6,679 crore as compared with ₹5,756 crore in the same quarter a year earlier.

On a standalone basis, the company’s loss widened to ₹442 crore from ₹26 crore a year earlier.

The company has been under insolvency proceedings since November 29, 2021, when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) superseded the board of Reliance Capital in view of payment defaults and serious governance issues.

The RBI appointed Nageswara Rao Y as the administrator in relation to the corporate insolvency resolution process of the firm.

Reliance Capital is the third large non-banking financial company against which the central bank has initiated bankruptcy proceedings under the IBC.

