Reliance Capital defaults on HDFC, Axis loans

Mumbai

03 March 2020 22:37 IST

Says curbs on asset sale led to default

Reliance Capital has defaulted on term loans of Axis Bank and HDFC Ltd. as on January 31, the company informed the exchanges.

Reliance Capital (an NBFC) has defaulted on interest payment of ₹4.76 crore to HDFC Ltd. and ₹0.71 crore to Axis Bank.

The total principal amount for HDFC Ltd. was ₹523.98 crore with the rate for interest at 10.6-13% while the principal for Axis Bank was ₹100.63 crore at 8.25%.

Reliance Capital said the default was due to a Delhi High Court order that placed a restriction on the sale of assets belonging to the company.

“… delay in debt servicing is due to prohibition on the company to dispose off, alienate, encumber either directly or indirectly or otherwise part with the possession of any assets pursuant to order dated November 20, 2019 passed by the Delhi High Court,” Reliance Capital said.

“Further, pursuant to the proceedings initiated by Vistra ITCL (India) Ltd., the Debt Recovery Tribunal has also prohibited the company from transferring, alienating, encumbering or otherwise parting with the possession of assets owned by the company,” it added.

Reliance Capital said the total outstanding borrowing from banks and financial institutions was ₹641.74 crore which including accrued interest upto January 31, 2020. It further said the total financial indebtedness of the entity including short term and long-term debt was ₹18,921.81 crore, including interest accrued up to January 31, 2020.