Reliance-bp starts output from MJ field

June 30, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - New Delhi

Reliance Industries Ltd. and its partner bp Plc on Friday announced the start of production from the MJ oil and gas field in the KG-D6 block, scaling up India’s natural gas output to more than 100 million cubic metres a day.

MJ is the third and the last set of under-seabed gas reserves discovered in the KG-DWN-98/3 or KG-D6 block, off the east coast that the consortium was working to produce. All three sets of discoveries, with MJ being the deepest, were made more than a decade back and have been progressively put into production since 2020.

Together, the three sets of discoveries at their peak production will account for a third of all gas produced in the country and make up for 15% of India’s demand, the companies said in a statement on Friday.

“The start of gas and condensate production from the MJ field follows the start-up of the R-Cluster field in December 2020 and Satellite Cluster in April 2021,” it said.

All three developments utilise the existing hub infrastructure for the block.

“Together, the three fields are expected to produce around 30 million standard cubic metres of gas a day (1 billion cubic feet a day), when MJ field reaches peak production,” it said.

“This is expected to account for around one-third of India’s current domestic gas production and meet approximately 15% of India’s demand.”

The statement, however, did not give timelines for reaching peak output.

