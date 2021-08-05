Reliance BP Mobility, Swiggy partner for EVs

Reliance BP Mobility Ltd. (RBML), which operates under the brand Jio-bp, has signed an agreement with food delivery firm Swiggy for promoting the adoption of electric two-wheelers in the food delivery segment.

The companies have announced commencement of trials that will increase the deployment of EVs in the delivery fleet of the food delivery firm. As part of the pact, RBML will set up Jio-bp battery swapping stations at various locations assisted by Swiggy, and provide technical assistance and training to its delivery partners and staff.

Harish C. Mehta, said, CEO, RBML said, “Our collaboration has the potential to bring disruption and increase EV adoption among delivery and transportation companies in the country.”

Sriharsha Majety, CEO, Swiggy said, “Our fleet delivers millions of orders each month with our partners travelling an average of 80- 100kms daily. As we continue to work towards providing our consumers with greater convenience, we are also mindful of the environmental impact of our operations and are taking the necessary steps to make our journey more sustainable. Transitioning to EVs is an important step in this direction.”

Jio-bp targets to set up a distributed network of multiple thousand battery swap stations over the next 5 years at its retail outlets in addition to leading residential and commercial complexes, malls, hotels, business parks, IT hubs, parking lots.