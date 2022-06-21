Reliance-backed Fynd to hire 800 engineers in South India

Company’s Bengaluru centre would also have a new team

Company’s Bengaluru centre would also have a new team

Fynd, an omnichannel platform and multi-platform tech company backed by Reliance, will hire 800 engineers in Southern India as part of its plans to hire more than 2,000 techies by 2023, according to the company.

The company’s Bengaluru centre would also have a new group that would be part of Fynd’s core technology team.

“The company is growing rapidly, we are expanding our core products, launching new product lines and actively seeking to enter new markets,” said co-founder Farooq Adam.

“We aim to continue our strong growth momentum with this new office launch and wish to tap the tech talent in the Silicon Valley of India.”