‘Regulatory set-up for OTT players not required now’

Matter being examined globally: TRAI

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Monday said the time was not opportune to recommend a comprehensive regulatory framework for various aspects of OTT services such as WhatsApp, Skype and Hike.

In its recommendation on ‘Regulatory Framework for OTT Communication Services’, the regulator said that market forces may be allowed to respond without prescribing any regulatory intervention.

“However, developments shall be monitored and intervention as felt necessary shall be done at appropriate time,” the regulator said.

“This matter is under examination of various international jurisdictions and no satisfactory solution has emerged as yet. As such, the authority is of the view that no regulatory interventions are required at the moment,” the telecom regulator said.