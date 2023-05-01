Regulators seize First Republic Bank, sell to JPMorgan Chase

May 01, 2023 01:59 pm | Updated 01:59 pm IST - New York

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. says JPMorgan Chase Bank will take over all deposits and most of the assets of troubled First Republic Bank.

The FDIC said early on May 1 that California regulators had closed First Republic and appointed it as receiver. JPMorgan Chase will assume “all of the deposits and substantially all of the assets of First Republic Bank,” it said in a statement.

First Republic Bank's 84 branches in eight states will reopen on May 1 as branches of JPMorgan Chase Bank.

Regulators had been working to find a way forward before U.S. stock markets opened on May 1. San Francisco-based First Republic has struggled since the collapses of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in early March. They added to worries that the bank may not survive as an independent entity for much longer.