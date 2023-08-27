HamberMenu
Registrations open for 20th edition of The Hindu BusinessLine Cerebration Quiz

Registration for the quiz will remain open till September 8. Participants will be asked to answer 20 questions to qualify for the regional round

August 27, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Registrations for the 20th edition of The Hindu BusinessLine Cerebration Corporate Quiz 2023, a prestigious corporate quiz championship presented by JK Tyre Ranger Series, are now open. 

Corporate executives, business professionals, MBA aspirants, and students from India’s B-Schools can participate.

Registration for the quiz will remain open till September 8. Participants will be asked to answer 20 questions to qualify for the regional round, and the top six contestants from each city will compete in the virtual regional finals from September 9 till October 22. On October 29, winners of the regional finals from six cities will battle it out for the coveted title at an in-person event in Mumbai. Winners will take home prize money worth up to ₹1.5 lakh. The first prize is ₹75,000, second prize is ₹50,000, and third prize is ₹25,000. 

To participate in the preliminaries, scan the QR code or visit: bit.ly/BLquiz2023.

The Cerebration Corporate Quiz 2023 is sponsored by Title Partner: JK Tyre Ranger Series, in association with BSE, and Associate Partners SBI, Greyon Cosmetics, and Parker Pens. The TV Partner is News X.

