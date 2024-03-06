GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Regional airline FLY91 bags AOC from DGCA

March 06, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Goa-based regional airline company FLY91 said it had received an Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Ministry of Civil Aviation, on Wednesday. 

As part of the AOC process, the airline conducted proving flights under the supervision of the aviation regulator. The regional airline will operate under the code IC.

“This is a significant milestone for each and every member of FLY91 and I wish to place on record the commitment, dedication, meticulous planning and exemplary collaboration that ensured that we achieved this milestone in record time,” said Manoj Chacko, MD and CEO, FLY91 in a statement.

The grant of the AOC is the final step of a rigorous process laid down by the DGCA and marks the completion of all regulatory and compliance requirements for the airline to begin its commercial operations.

FLY91 said it had received its first ATR 72-600, one of the two aircraft leased from Dubai Aerospace Enterprise last week. The aircraft flew in from Hyderabad to be part of the regional airline’s fleet, which will be based out of the Manohar International Airport, Mopa in Goa

The airline would commence sale of tickets leading to the start of commercial operations soon.  

It has already been allocated its first set of routes under the government’s Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) UDAN.

The routes allotted under UDAN 5.0 will see FLY91 connect the cities of Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Nanded in Maharashtra and Agatti in Lakshadweep, along with other business and leisure destinations, namely Bengaluru, Goa, Hyderabad and Pune.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.