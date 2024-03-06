Regional airline FLY91 bags AOC from DGCA

March 06, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - MUMBAI

Goa-based regional airline company FLY91 said it had received an Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Ministry of Civil Aviation, on Wednesday.

As part of the AOC process, the airline conducted proving flights under the supervision of the aviation regulator. The regional airline will operate under the code IC.

“This is a significant milestone for each and every member of FLY91 and I wish to place on record the commitment, dedication, meticulous planning and exemplary collaboration that ensured that we achieved this milestone in record time,” said Manoj Chacko, MD and CEO, FLY91 in a statement.

The grant of the AOC is the final step of a rigorous process laid down by the DGCA and marks the completion of all regulatory and compliance requirements for the airline to begin its commercial operations.

FLY91 said it had received its first ATR 72-600, one of the two aircraft leased from Dubai Aerospace Enterprise last week. The aircraft flew in from Hyderabad to be part of the regional airline’s fleet, which will be based out of the Manohar International Airport, Mopa in Goa

The airline would commence sale of tickets leading to the start of commercial operations soon.

It has already been allocated its first set of routes under the government’s Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) UDAN.

The routes allotted under UDAN 5.0 will see FLY91 connect the cities of Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Nanded in Maharashtra and Agatti in Lakshadweep, along with other business and leisure destinations, namely Bengaluru, Goa, Hyderabad and Pune.