Regional airline FLY91 adds Pune as its seventh destination 

Published - May 25, 2024 10:57 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

FLY91, the regional airline has announced the introduction of flights between Jalgaon and Pune to enhance its domestic network. With this, Pune is now the 7th domestic destination which has been added on the FLY91 network.

The regional airline had also announced the increase in the number of flights on the Goa-Jalgaon-Goa sector from May 24, with offering daily connectivity between the two destinations. 

“The introduction of flights between Pune and Jalgaon and increased frequency between Goa and Jalgaon will benefit IT employees, businessmen, tourists and students who commute regularly between the these destinations,” said Manoj Chacko, MD and CEO, FLY91.

The regional carrier will initially operate four flights per week between Pune-Jalgaon-Pune from May and is expected to commence daily flights on the route in the near future.

With fares starting at ₹1,991, the new routes will establish direct connectivity between the two destinations while offering commuters accessibility and travel options.

In the near future, there are plans to enhance air connectivity between Pune and other Tier II and Tier III destinations.

