Regency Ceramics plans to restart Yanam plant by June end

Tile manufacturer Regency Ceramics Ltd.’s (RCL) Yanam plant in Andhra Pradesh is all set to restart operations by June end, said a top company executive.

“We announced that the first line will commence operations by Q1. Plant refurbishment is over and trials started during February,” Executive Director Narala Satyendra Prasad said during an interaction.

In the meantime, Mr. Prasad said, the company had tied up with raw material suppliers, increased the distributors strength from 50 to 150, and strengthened supply chain logistics.

“The plant has been idle for more than a decade. For the last three months, we have been observing the production line to sort out teething problems, if any,” he said.

Almost a decade was lost due to an industrial riot and undue delay in getting arbitration award, he said. The firm had two units – one in Yanam and another in Karaikal. The latter was hived off to repay a portion of debt, he added.

“We are spending cumulatively ₹70 crore, of which ₹10 crore on refurbishing the first line. There is no cost over run due to a slight delay in recommencing the operations,” he said.

According to Mr. Prasad, the Yanam plant would have three lines to manufacture 7,000 sq.mt each per day and the fourth line of 4,000 sq.mt per day.

The first line will produce smaller tiles, while second and third lines would produce bigger vitrified tiles in the dimension of 300x300 mm, 400x400 mm.

“Plans are on to produce anti-bacterial tiles for the hospitality and healthcare sectors and we have tied up with the technology provider. Besides, we successfully conducted pilot in Telangana government schools to produce cool roof tiles,” he said.

