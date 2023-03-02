ADVERTISEMENT

Refex to deploy EVs for third party employee transportation

March 02, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

N Anand

City-based Refex Industries, as part of its expansion programme, plans to commence third party employee transportation services using electric vehicles in Bengaluru, Mangaluru and Pune.

On Thursday, the company floated a subsidiary called Refex Green Mobility Ltd., with an initial investment of ₹10 lakh.

“For years, we have been providing logistics services for ash and coal handling. Now, we are extending it to employee transportation. We are providing help to those firms, which are switching from ICE vehicles to EVs,” said Anil Jain, MD.

Refex plans to deploy its own vehicle and maintain it using its own technology. It has tied up with four Fortune 500 firms in Bengaluru to commence the service in 15 days.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

To start with, Refex will deploy 50 Tata Motors EV Tiago in March and 1,200 vehicles in 12 months. Bengaluru will get 80% coverage and rest will be split between Mangaluru and Pune.

“The total cost is about ₹150 crore and it will be met through internal accruals,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US