ADVERTISEMENT

Refex Industries Ltd.’s standalone net profit for the second quarter ended September jumped to ₹34 crore from ₹10 crore in the year-earlier period due to increased orders.

During the period under review, revenue from operations grew by 276% to ₹353 crore. The profit includes an exception item of ₹40 lakh, a provision created towards the diminution in the value of investments, the company said in a filing.