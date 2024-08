Refex Industries Ltd. reported standalone net profit for the June quarter rose 63% from the year-earlier period to ₹36 crore. Revenue from operations rose to ₹590 crore from ₹381 crore, the company said in a statement. Revenue from power trading contracted to ₹4 crore from ₹267 crore, sale of refrigerant gas declined by ₹1.8 crore, sale of services skid from ₹20 crore to ₹4.65 crore, while that of ash and coal handling rose to ₹553 crore from ₹68 crore.