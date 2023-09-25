HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Refex Group plans to buy 2,000 electric cars in 6 months for third party office transportation service

September 25, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai-based Refex Green Mobility is planning to invest ₹240 crore by March 2024 for purchase of 2,000 electric cars for providing third party employee transportation services in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune, MD Anil Jain said.

“Right now, we are providing transportation services to eight corporate clients in Bengaluru. On Tuesday, we will start our service in Chennai with 41 e-cars,” Mr. Jain said at a press meet.

The company, which began operations in Bengaluru in March 2023, has 497 e-cars and this would be scaled up to 2,000 by FY24, he said.

“We need money for purchasing about 2,000 e-cars [Tata Motors EV Tiago and Citroen] and putting up charging stations,” Mr. Jain said.

“Very soon, we will be entering Hyderabad and Pune and New Delhi during FY25. We hope to procure 10,000 cars in three years at a cost of ₹1,350 crore,” he said.

On Monday, Refex Group announced the commencement of its new business venture eVeelz in Chennai. The vehicle service was flagged off by Deputy Mayor Mahesh Kumar. The company has also moved into its own office premises in T. Nagar.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.