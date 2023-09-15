ADVERTISEMENT

Redseer estimates India’s online festive sales in 2023 at ₹90,000 crore

September 15, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

This will be driven by about 140 million shoppers who are expected to be transacting online at least once during this festive months

The Hindu Bureau

India’s online sales during festive months in 2023 is estimated to be worth about ₹90,000 crore, 18-20% higher than last year, according to Redseer Strategy Consultants.

“This will be driven by about 140 million shoppers who are expected to be transacting online at least once during this festive month,’‘ said Redseer.gg

According to its analysis, this year’s online festive sales would catalyse consumption demand as the economy emerges from the turbulence of the last three years and can potentially be the most efficient sales season ever in terms of margins, with evolving category mix and higher ads and promotion revenues.

“Over the last several quarters, we are seeing enhanced GMV contributions from categories beyond electronics. While electronics sell a lot in the festive period, looking at the bigger picture and comparing the festive sale periods over the last several years, there is a clear trend of category diversification.’‘

Continuing with this trend, Redseer was expecting increasing GMV contributions from non-electronics categories like Fashion, BPC, Home and General Merchandise during this festive season, he added.

