Redemption price of Sovereign Gold Bond fixed at ₹5,028 per unit

The Hindu Bureau Mumbai
October 20, 2022 22:15 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The redemption price for premature redemption for SGB 2017-18 Series IV due on October 21, 2022 will be ₹5,028 per unit of Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) based on the simple average of closing gold price for three business days i.e., October 18-20, 2022, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said late on Thursday.

“In terms of GOI Notification F.No.4(25) - W&M/2017 dated October 06, 2017 (SGB 2017-18 Series IV - Issue date October 23, 2017) on Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme, premature redemption of Gold Bond may be permitted after fifth year from the date of issue of such Gold Bond on the date on which interest is payable,” the RBI said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“Accordingly, the first due date of premature redemption of the above tranche shall be October 21, 2022 [October 22 and 23, 2022 being Saturday and Sunday respectively],” it added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app