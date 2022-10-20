Redemption price of Sovereign Gold Bond fixed at ₹5,028 per unit

The redemption price for premature redemption for SGB 2017-18 Series IV due on October 21, 2022 will be ₹5,028 per unit of Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) based on the simple average of closing gold price for three business days i.e., October 18-20, 2022, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said late on Thursday.

“In terms of GOI Notification F.No.4(25) - W&M/2017 dated October 06, 2017 (SGB 2017-18 Series IV - Issue date October 23, 2017) on Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme, premature redemption of Gold Bond may be permitted after fifth year from the date of issue of such Gold Bond on the date on which interest is payable,” the RBI said.

“Accordingly, the first due date of premature redemption of the above tranche shall be October 21, 2022 [October 22 and 23, 2022 being Saturday and Sunday respectively],” it added.