GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Red sea disruptions cost exporters dear

February 10, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

M Soundariya Preetha
M. Soundariya Preetha

Disruptions in the Red Sea route are pushing up logistics costs for exporters, even as several small volume cargo are diverted from sea route to air, which is leading to space constraints and higher air freight charges.

According to the President of the Coimbatore Custom House and Steamer Agents Association R. Rajeshkumar, there is a space crunch for those wanting to airlift the goods, as even most of the small volume cargo are not going by sea now.

“An exporter waited for 45 days and booked a cargo on Friday at a very high cost by sea. This will not be viable for exporters sending small volume goods,” he said.

For instance, if cargo movement by sea took 32 days from an Indian port to an European port and cost $700 (40 feet container), it now takes 55 days and costs almost $4,000. Since the time taken is longer, there is a shortage in availability of vessels and containers. The exporters are trying to negotiate with their buyers. If the buyers share the costs, there is some relief for the exporters.

“There are hundreds of examples where the exporters are waiting and exploring viable options for shipments,” he said. “Some shipping lines are also studying the possibility of alternative routes such as Caspian Sea. But they are hesitating to take risks,” he added.

Hence, exporters were opting for the air route as there would be no delay when shipped by air. This had resulted in high demand for space in airlines too, he said.

Kumar Duraisamy, Joint Secretary of the Tiruppur Exporters Association, said air freight costs are almost two times higher now. The garment buyers are bearing the costs even as they are only into “cautious buying” now. However, if the situation continues to remain bad, they may look at alternative destinations such as Turkey for sourcing, he said.

According to Siddhartha Rajagopal, Executive Director of Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council, “The freight rates [by sea] for Egypt was $600 for a 40 feet container, which is now $3,600. The transit delay to destinations such as Egypt or Turkey is by three weeks and to Latin American countries, it is almost five weeks. This has led to increase in working capital requirement of the exporters,” he said.

Related Topics

exports / shipping service / air transport / unrest, conflicts and war

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.