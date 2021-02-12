Recykal selected for Circulars Accelerator programme

HYDERABAD

12 February 2021 22:49 IST

Recykal joins Circulars Accelerator Programme

Digital waste-com firm Recykal has been selected as the first member from India for The Circulars Accelerator Programme 2021. The programme will connect industry leaders with 17 circular-economy entrepreneurs to scale up cross-sector value-chain innovation. “Collaborating with The Circulars Accelerator will get us a broader recognition, connectivity and right guidance on further scaling up sustainable solutions to amplify the impact we are creating with our work,” said Abhay Deshpande, founder, Recykal.

An initiative of Accenture in partnership with Anglo American, Ecolab, Schneider Electric, UpLink and World Economic Forum, the programme is a platform to recognise individuals and organisations making an effort and notable contribution to the circular economy. Recykal Through digital solutions, the firm connects waste generators with waste processors to ensure more recycling.

With its digital solutions, it seeks to ensure higher rates of waste collection, recycling and unlocking value for stakeholders across the waste value chain thereby paving a way for a circular economy by ensuring more materials are entering the recycling streams and less to landfills.

Through its digital platforms, the company is channelling over 10,000 tonnes of recyclables every month and plans to scale and influence upwards of two million tonnes of plastic annually by 2025, a release said.