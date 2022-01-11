Recykal raises $22mn from Morgan Stanley, existing investors

Existing investors Circulate Capital, Vellayan Subbiah and Arun Venkatachalam from the Murugappa Family also participated in this round, the company said in a release.

B2B marketplace for waste and provider of cloud-based solutions to facilitate traceable material flows in waste Recykal has raised $22 million from investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley India.

Existing investors Circulate Capital, Vellayan Subbiah and Arun Venkatachalam from the Murugappa Family also participated in this round, the company said in a release on Tuesday.

The funds will be used for strengthening its technology, expanding B2B marketplace pan India and building hyper-local waste processing infrastructure. It will enable the circular economy and help corporate India in achieving sustainability goals, said Recykal. This is its second institutional fundraise after the $4 million round in 2020.

The company said it works with some of the world’s largest consumer brands to assist them implement sustainability solutions in India and has launched India’s first B2B marketplace for waste connecting participants across the waste value chain.

“Recykal marketplace and other technology driven sustainability solutions have a direct impact on waste management ecosystem and its stakeholders. These innovations will pave the way to tap into the $100 billion potential that the waste management industry holds,” founder and CEO Abhay Deshpande said. The partnership with Morgan Stanley will help the company expand solutions across the entire spectrum of the ecosystem, he said.

Managing Director and Co-Head of Morgan Stanley India Infrastructure Raja Parthasarathy said waste management in India and many other parts of the world is already a big problem and getting worse. “We believe our investment will allow Recykal to play a leadership role in implementing scalable and sustainable solutions to one of society’s biggest challenges,” he said.