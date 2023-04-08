REC raises $750 million through green bonds

April 08, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - New Delhi

State-owned non-banking finance firm REC Ltd. has raised $750 million through issuance of green bonds.

The expected settlement date for these bonds is April 11, 2023.

"REC Ltd. under its $7 billion Global Medium Term Note Programme, has priced and issued $750,000,000; 5.625% green bonds on April 3," according to a regulatory filing.

ADVERTISEMENT

These bonds will mature on April 11, 2028, and all principal and interest payments will be made in U.S. dollars.

The net proceeds from the issue of these bonds will be used in finance, in whole or in part, the eligible green projects, it stated.

These bonds will be listed on Global Securities Market of India International Exchange (India INX) and NSE IFSC.