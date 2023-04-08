ADVERTISEMENT

REC raises $750 million through green bonds

April 08, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - New Delhi

These bonds will mature on April 11, 2028, and all principal and interest payments will be made in U.S. dollars

PTI

State-owned non-banking finance firm REC Ltd. has raised $750 million through issuance of green bonds.

The expected settlement date for these bonds is April 11, 2023.

"REC Ltd. under its $7 billion Global Medium Term Note Programme, has priced and issued $750,000,000; 5.625% green bonds on April 3," according to a regulatory filing.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

These bonds will mature on April 11, 2028, and all principal and interest payments will be made in U.S. dollars.

The net proceeds from the issue of these bonds will be used in finance, in whole or in part, the eligible green projects, it stated.

These bonds will be listed on Global Securities Market of India International Exchange (India INX) and NSE IFSC.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US