REC Q4 PAT rises 36% to ₹4,016 crore

Public sector undertaking REC Ltd. reported standalone fourth-quarter net profit grew 34% to ₹4,016 crore from the year-earlier period, on the back of a 29% increase in net interest income to ₹4,407 crore.

Revenue from operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 rose 25% to ₹12,613 crore from the year-earlier period. Total income grew 25% to ₹ 12,643 crore.

For the financial year (FY24) the company reported a net profit of ₹14,019 crore, up 27% from the previous year.

Net interest income rose 18% to ₹16,167 crore. Revenue from operations grew to ₹47,146 crore up 20% and total income grew 20% to ₹47,214 crore from the previous year.

The board has declared a final dividend of ₹5 per equity share (on face value of ₹10 each) and the total dividend for FY24 is ₹16 per equity share.

For the full year, the company had total sanctions of ₹3,58,816 crore, up 34%, of which sanctions to renewable sector was ₹1,36,516 crore, up 533%. Disbursements were to the tune of ₹1,61,462 crore, up 67% from the previous year.

“Owing to improving asset quality and effective resolution of stressed assets, resetting of the lending rates and effective management of finance cost, REC is able to record its the highest ever annual profit after tax of ₹ 14,019 crore,” the company said. As a result, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for the year ended March 31, 2024 accelerated by 27% to ₹53.11 per share as against ₹ 41.85 per share as on March 31, 2023, it added.

