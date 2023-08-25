Realty sector set to expand to $5.8 tn in 2047: Knight Frank

August 25, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

Knight Frank India, a real estate consultancy in the country, in association with NAREDCO, has projected that India’s real estate sector is expected to expand to $5.8 trillion by 2047. This estimated real estate output value will contribute 15.5% to the total economic output in 2047 from an existing share of 7.3%, as per the projection. According to Knight Frank’s India Real Estate Vision 2047 report, in the next 25 years, cumulatively there would be an estimated 230 million units of housing requirement in India. Residential real estate has a potential to generate an output equivalent of $3.5 trillion in 2047, while office real estate is estimated to generate output equivalent to $0.43 trillion, or $473 billion, by that year. Private equity (PE) investments in the Indian real estate sector have consistently grown over the past two decades, the report said. Projections for 2023 indicated that PE investments in the country’s realty sector were poised to reach $ 5.6 billion and $54.3 billion by 2047. Niranjan Hiranandani, National Vice Chairman of NAREDCO said, “The northbound growth in the Indian Real Estate sector is driven by the favourable domestic economic environment with economic resilience, bolstered infrastructure growth plans, alternative investment models, and domestic consumption power.” Growing GDP would stimulate commercial and industrial real estate growth, attracting global investors towards Grade A assets and emerging alternative asset classes would also play a critical role in pooling investments and boosting investors’ confidence, he added.

