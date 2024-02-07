ADVERTISEMENT

Realty firm Square Feet Group to invest ₹1,500 crore in 4 projects

February 07, 2024 09:47 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

 Real estate firm Square Feet Group, has announced investment of ₹1,500 crore across four real estate projects in Thane near Mumbai. These projects would create over 5 million square feet of prime residential and commercial spaces, with a projected revenue potential exceeding ₹3,500 crore, the firm said. 

These projects are tailored to cater to the Luxury, Mid-Income, and Millennial housing segments in Thane.

“We aim to provide homes and create a lifestyle ecosystem in Thane that aligns with the city’s future development. We are dedicated to offering aspirational and conceptualised living experiences for homebuyers,” Sachin Mirani, director, Square Feet Group said.

“As a responsible brand integral to Thane’s growth story, we are actively adapting to the consumer-driven market, emphasising sustainability, eco-friendly living, and community well-being,” Mr. Mirani added, 

He said that the funding for these forthcoming projects, totalling ₹1,500 crore will be sourced from a combination of equity, working capital, and customer advances. 

The company plans to complete these developments by 2027, with a significant 70% focus on residential spaces boasting the best lifestyle ecosystems. The remaining 30% will be for commercial and retail spaces.

