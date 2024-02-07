GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Realty firm Square Foot Group to invest ₹1,500 crore in 4 projects

February 07, 2024 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

 Real estate firm Square Feet Group, has announced investment of ₹1,500 crore across four real estate projects in Thane near Mumbai. These projects would create over 5 million square feet of prime residential and commercial spaces, with a projected revenue potential exceeding ₹3,500 crore, the firm said. 

These projects are tailored to cater to the Luxury, Mid-Income, and Millennial housing segments in Thane.

“We aim to provide homes and create a lifestyle ecosystem in Thane that aligns with the city’s future development. We are dedicated to offering aspirational and conceptualised living experiences for homebuyers,” Sachin Mirani, director, Square Feet Group said.

“As a responsible brand integral to Thane’s growth story, we are actively adapting to the consumer-driven market, emphasising sustainability, eco-friendly living, and community well-being,” Mr. Mirani added, 

He said that the funding for these forthcoming projects, totalling ₹1,500 crore will be sourced from a combination of equity, working capital, and customer advances. 

The company plans to complete these developments by 2027, with a significant 70% focus on residential spaces boasting the best lifestyle ecosystems. The remaining 30% will be for commercial and retail spaces.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.