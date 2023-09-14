Realty firm Signature Global unveils ₹730 crore IPO

September 14, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - MUMBAI

Real estate company Signature Global (India) Ltd. has announced to tap the capital market with a public issue of its equity shares on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 and set the price band for the issue at ₹366 to ₹385 per equity share of face value of ₹1.

The initial public offer (IPO) aggregating up to ₹730 crore comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹603 crore and an offer for sale aggregating up to ₹127 crore by the International Finance Corporation, the selling shareholder.

The offer will close on Friday, September 22, 2023. Bids can be made for a minimum of 38 equity shares and in multiples of 38 equity shares thereafter.

Signature Global (India) Ltd. said it is the largest real estate development company in the National Capital Region of Delhi in the affordable and lower/mid-segment housing in terms of units supplied (in the below ₹80 lakh price category) between 2020 and the three months ended March 31, 2023, with a market share of 19%.

The company’s investor base includes IFC and HDFC Capital Advisors who participated in multiple rounds of capital raise undertaken by the company.

