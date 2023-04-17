Realty firm M3M’s FY23 sales rise 113%

April 17, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - MUMBAI

Realty developer M3M India said it recorded sales of ₹13,000 crore, which was 113% higher than the sales of ₹6,100 crore reported in FY22.

“The company has sold about 10 million square feet of space in FY23, which is about 81% higher when compared to FY’22 figure of 5.5 million square feet of space,” the company said in a statement.

It said almost 70% of its sales came from residential projects amounting to ₹9,307 crore, which is 131% higher on y-o-y basis.

The commercial sales also rose 78% to ₹3,693 crore.

“M3M has an ambitious plan lined-up in the FY’24 with launching of combination of about 8-10 ultra-luxury residential and commercial projects in Gurugram, NOIDA and Panipat, with overall saleable space of about 14-15 million square feet,” said Pankaj Bansal, Promotor and Director M3M India.

“The company is looking forward to a topline of about ₹20,000 crore through these projects,” he said.

By the end of FY22, M3M had a debt of ₹1,873 crore, out of which the company has already paid ₹1,369 crore, the company said.

In the current portfolio, M3M India has approximately 50 projects with 3 crore sq.ft of delivered space, it added.