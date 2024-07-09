Realty firm Ashwin Sheth Group undergoes rebranding

Real estate firm Ashwin Sheth Group has announced rebranding by unveiling a new logo and vision in collaboration with brand consulting firm chlorophyll. Ashwin Sheth, Chairman and Managing Director, Ashwin Sheth Group said, “As Mumbai leads the luxury market and the real-estate industry experiences positive momentum, we decided this was the perfect time for us to move onto the next level.” “Our rebranding marks a significant milestone in our journey, reflecting our commitment to creating spaces that resonate deeply with our customers’ aspirations. With sales reaching ₹1486 in FY23-24 and maintaining a remarkable three-fold growth trajectory, our financial year 2023–24 has been exceptional. This is just the beginning,” he said. “Looking ahead, we are focused on redefining urban living through innovation, sustainability, and expansive community-building. With the new vision and brand identity my team is calling it Ashwin Sheth 2.0,” he further said. The company has announced to aggressively expand in the Pan MMR region and will soon foray into Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Goa and Hyderabad.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.