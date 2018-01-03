Realty builds hopes on affordable housing

The real estate industry is optimistic that affordable housing would help spur growth in 2018, after a roller coaster year that saw multiple policy challenges and the impact of demonetisation.

While policy measures like the RERA, GST, the Benami Property Act and mandatory Aadhaar linkages to property transactions have brought in more transparency, these steps have also impacted the supply side by forcing developers to change their business models. In the residential space, affordable housing was the only segment that showed some growth, backed by programmes like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). This trend is expected to continue.

“We do expect to see the affordable housing segment grow substantially over the next few quarters, and be the growth driver for the real estate sector in the coming year,” said Brotin Banerjee, MD & CEO, Tata Housing. He also said in 2018, rate cuts by banks may translate into lower home loan rates and EMIs.

Consumer demand

“We expect that this will stimulate consumer demand,” said Mr. Banerjee.

The declining trend in the announcement of new projects would gradually “find some equilibrium with demand” and prices would subsequently start picking up, said Surendra Hiranandani, CMD, House of Hiranandani.

“In case buying a house features in your New Year resolutions, the current environment presents a very good opportunity to take the plunge as attractive offers are available and interest rates are at their lowest levels,” he said

“We certainly hope these factors lead to more fence-sitters springing into action in 2018,” he said.

In the commercial realty space, office leasing market would continue to remain healthy in 2018 and beyond, reflecting strong employment growth, he added.

In the commercial segment, shrinking availability of quality leased office assets, coupled with yields reaching historic lows, will push investors to look at alternative segments like retail and warehousing in 2018, said Samantak Das, chief economist and national research director, Knight Frank India.

“On the other hand, signing built-to-suit deals will become imminent for office occupiers,” he added. Analysts felt that the positive momentum of the reforms initiated in 2017 would continue in the sector in 2018 and there would be consolidation.

“Investment inflows will increase, backed by increased regulation, ease of doing business and accountability for all stakeholders,” said Anshuman Magazine, chairman, India and South East Asia, CBRE.

“[The year] 2017 is a precursor to the much-needed stability of the residential market,” said Anshul Jain, country head and MD, India, Cushman & Wakefield.

“The sector has seen an eventful year with drastic statutory changes. It will continue to realign itself to end users’ demands well into 2018,” he said.

Slow GDP growth

However, Anuj Puri, Chairman, Anarock Property Consultants, said that 2018 may not bring the expected big residential revival due to weak consumer sentiment on account of poor job market and slow GDP growth.

“The year 2017 will be remembered as the year of disruption and radical policy reforms in the history of Indian real estate,” Mr. Puri said.