Realme launches 5G phone at ₹37,999

Chinese smartphone maker Realme on Monday launched ‘X50 Pro 5G’, its first 5G phone, in India, with a price tag of ₹37,999 onwards.

The company said that the first batch of the flagship models will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G mobile platform and will come with 64MP AI quad camera, AMOLED display and flash charging.

The device will come in three variants priced at ₹37, 999 (6GB + 128GB), ₹39,999 (8GB + 128GB), and ₹44,999 (12GB + 256GB) and will be sold via Flipkart as well as realme.com.

Madhav Sheth, CEO, realme India said, “We are proud to unveil India’s first 5G, super-fast, performance driven smartphone – the flagship realme X50 Pro 5G. Sporting best in class performance, design and quality, the realme X50 Pro 5G is a trendsetter for the future and is our ultimate flagship.”