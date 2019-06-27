Business

Realme C2 models to be sold offline too

Realme announced that select models of Realme C2 range of smartphones would be available in offline stores from July. Realme C2 will support an expandable 256 GB storage with a triple separate card slot, which supports dual SIM 4G. It is equipped with a colour OS 6, based on Android Pie 9.0. “Considering the growing demand, we are making the device available at our offline stores,” said Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme India.

