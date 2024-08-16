GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Real Estate firm Kalpataru files with SEBI to raise ₹1,590 crore through IPO

Published - August 16, 2024 10:19 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Real estate company Kalpataru Ltd. has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise up to ₹1,590 crore through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).    The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds towards repayment/pre-payment, in full or in part, of certain borrowings availed by it and its subsidiaries; and general corporate purposes.   ICICI Securities Ltd, JM Financial Ltd. and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Ltd. are the Book Running Lead Managers to the issue.

