Real estate body CREDAI-MCHI commits to sustainability 

Published - June 05, 2024 10:06 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
CREDAI-MCHI has called upon developers to incorporate bamboo products in their projects, highlighting bamboo as a renewable and sustainable alternative to conventional building materials. 

CREDAI-MCHI has called upon developers to incorporate bamboo products in their projects, highlighting bamboo as a renewable and sustainable alternative to conventional building materials.

Real estate body CREDAI-MCHI has announced a collaboration with the Phoenix Foundation pledging to plant bamboo plants on ten lakh hectare land towards its commitment for the environment. 

A function was organised in Mumbai to mark The World Environment Day and several developers as well as tree lovers participated in the event.

Boman Irani, President, CREDAI said, “We recognise the importance of integrating sustainable materials options like steel, wood, bamboo, and bamboo wood.”

“By adopting sustainable solutions, we aim to build resilient communities that can withstand and adapt to the growing environmental challenges we face today. This event is a step towards achieving the target of net zero or carbon neutrality by 2047.“ he added.

Domnic Romell, President, CREDAI-MCHI said, “We are committed to fostering a healthier environment through sustainable practices. Our Environmental Exhibition on World Environment Day demonstrates this commitment. 

“We are actively promoting the use of bamboo in construction and green building to create a greener, more sustainable future for the MMR and beyond,” he added.

Pasha Patel, President, Agriculture Price Commission said, “We need to adopt eco-friendly energy sources and plant more trees. Bamboo, being a fast-growing plant and great energy source, can significantly benefit the environment when integrated into our daily lives.”

 

