Ready to infuse funds into Jet: Jalan Kalrock

NEW DELHI

17 December 2021 22:29 IST

The Jalan Kalrock consortium, which won the bid for Jet Airways, said on Friday it was ready with the required capital to be infused into the airline and had approached the NCLT to fast track the process.

“The consortium is ready with its investments and we feel it is time to fund the company immediately for revival of the business, without delay,” said Murari Lal Jalan, lead member of the consortium and proposed promoter and non-executive chairman of Jet.

The consortium aims to start domestic operations “at the earliest” in 2022.

Advertising

Advertising

The consortium said in a statement that it was confident of receiving the air operator certificate (AOC) in the coming months.