Reacting to data in high velocity is key, says Srivastava

Data became a first-class citizen last year and now has a seat at the board table of large global corporations, said Sanjay Srivastava, chief digital officer at Genpact commenting changes and challenges in the post-pandemic market.
“It is not just that data has become the first-class citizen in enterprises but reacting to data in high velocity is emerging as the new market driver,” remarked Mr. Srivastava. “Data is no longer a byproduct of automation,” the Genpact official added.
Citing the example of a U.S.-based client trading in farm produce, he said the company sources strawberries, blueberries and other berries from all over the world. “You actually pluck a berry when its ripe. But, if you are in the banana business you can harvest a banana before it’s ripe and it gets ready for consumption as it travels from farm to market.
‘Just two weeks’
“The berry has two weeks, from the point it is picked to the time it has to be eaten. So in the shortest possible time, you will have to connect farmers, suppliers and buyers around the globe together. And that brings the point that velocity is becoming so important, not just data. Genpact is ensuring this by using automation, analytics, and AI along with the right mix of digital technologies and industry experiences,” he elaborated.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath