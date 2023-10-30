Re Sustainability, PolyCycl to collaborate for chemical recycling of plastics

October 30, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

KKR-backed waste management company Re Sustainability (formerly Ramky Enviro Engineers) and PolyCycl on Monday said they will collaborate for creating a network of feedstock facilities in the country for chemical recycling of plastics.

The aim is to extract low-grade plastics such as single-use flexible films and packaging waste from multiple streams and prepare them as feedstock for chemical recycling projects run by PolyCycl and its partners. The plastics will be transformed into a range of hydrocarbon molecules that serve as essential building blocks for the manufacturing of sustainable circular polymers, green chemicals and renewable fuels.

The companies aim to establish the first sorting and pre-processing facility in Delhi, Re Sustainability said. Over 10,000 tonnes of waste plastics end up in landfills across the country every day, it said citing official data.

“Waste plastics are a reserve of hydrocarbon... while they currently pose environmental and societal challenges, our collaboration with Re Sustainability aims to convert them into a valuable resource for a plastic-to-plastic circular economy,” PolyCycl CEO Amit Tandon said.

