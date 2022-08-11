Re-appointments, re-nominations at RBI

The Centre has re-appointed Revathy Iyer as member on the Northern Local Board and Sachin Chaturvedi as member on the Eastern Local Board of the Reserve Bank of India for a further period of four years after completion of their present tenure on September 18, 2022, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the RBI said in a statement.

The Union Government has also re-nominated Satish Kashinath Marathe and Swaminathan Gurumurthy as part-time, non-official directors on the Central Board of RBI for a further period of four years with effect from August 11, 2022, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the RBI added.