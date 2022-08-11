Re-appointments, re-nominations at RBI
The Centre has re-appointed Revathy Iyer as member on the Northern Local Board and Sachin Chaturvedi as member on the Eastern Local Board of the Reserve Bank of India for a further period of four years after completion of their present tenure on September 18, 2022, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the RBI said in a statement.
The Union Government has also re-nominated Satish Kashinath Marathe and Swaminathan Gurumurthy as part-time, non-official directors on the Central Board of RBI for a further period of four years with effect from August 11, 2022, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the RBI added.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.