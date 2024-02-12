R&D facility of Dr. Reddy’s in Hyderabad gets VAI classification of U.S. FDA

February 12, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A little over two months after it issued Form 483 with three observations to a research and development centre of drugmaker Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in Hyderabad, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has classified the inspection as voluntary action indicated (VAI).

The development that effectively means no further escalation as well as closure of the inspection, conducted in December, saw Dr. Reddy’s shares on Monday closing 2.95% higher at ₹6,333.80 apiece on the BSE. Intra-day, the share had touched 52-week high of ₹6,390 each.

Last week, a formulations manufacturing facility of Dr. Reddy’s in Hyderabad had received an establishment inspection report from the U.S. FDA classifying its October inspection of the unit as VAI.

“In furtherance to our December 8 intimation on the U.S. FDA inspection of the company’s R&D centre (Integrated Product Development Organisation or IPDO) in Bachupally, Hyderabad, we wish to inform that the U.S. FDA has classified the inspection as voluntary action indicated,” Dr. Reddy’s said in a filing on the latest VAI.

Following the inspection, from December 4-8, the company had said the GMP and pre-approval inspection at the R&D centre by the U.S. FDA was completed and “we have been issued a Form 483 with three observations, which we will address within the stipulated timeline.”

VAI is one of three classifications the regulator assigns to facilities as a part of the inspection process. According to U.S. FDA, no action indicated (NAI) classification means no objectionable conditions or practices were found during the inspection, while official action indicated (OAI) means regulatory and/or administrative actions are recommended. VAI means objectionable conditions or practices were found, but the agency is not prepared to take or recommend any administrative or regulatory action.

