RBZ Jewellers sets IPO price band at ₹95-100 a share

December 18, 2023 - MUMBAI

RBZ Jewellers Ltd., which is into manufacturing of gold jewellery in India and supplies to retailers across the country, has announced tapping the capital market with an initial public offering (IPO) and raising up to ₹100 crore through issuance of fresh shares.

The company has fixed the price band at ₹95 to ₹100 per equity share. The IPO will open for subscription on Tuesday and close on Thursday. Investors can bid for a minimum of 150 equity shares and in multiples of 150 shares thereafter.

The public issue of face value of ₹10 per share is entirely a fresh issuance of shares of up to 10 million with no offer for sale (OFS) component in it.

On Monday, the company raised ₹21 crore from a clutch of anchor investors at the upper price band.

Revenue from operations increased by 14.21% to ₹289.63 crore in FY23 from ₹252.53 crore in FY22.

Profit after tax increased by 54.94% from ₹14.48 crore in FY22 to ₹22.44 crore in FY23.

