GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

RBZ Jewellers sets IPO price band at ₹95-100 a share

December 18, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

RBZ Jewellers Ltd., which is into manufacturing of gold jewellery in India and supplies to retailers across the country, has announced tapping the capital market with an initial public offering (IPO) and raising up to ₹100 crore through issuance of fresh shares.

The company has fixed the price band at ₹95 to ₹100 per equity share. The IPO will open for subscription on Tuesday and close on Thursday. Investors can bid for a minimum of 150 equity shares and in multiples of 150 shares thereafter.

The public issue of face value of ₹10 per share is entirely a fresh issuance of shares of up to 10 million with no offer for sale (OFS) component in it.

On Monday, the company raised ₹21 crore from a clutch of anchor investors at the upper price band.

Revenue from operations increased by 14.21% to ₹289.63 crore in FY23 from ₹252.53 crore in FY22.

Profit after tax increased by 54.94% from ₹14.48 crore in FY22 to ₹22.44 crore in FY23.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.