RBS changes group name to NatWest Group

MUMBAI

23 July 2020 22:16 IST

RBS India, the innovation and operations hub of The Royal Bank of Scotland Plc., has announced the change of the group’s name to NatWest Group Plc..

Punit Sood, Head of India, NatWest Group in a statement said, “Today marks an important moment in our history as we transition to the NatWest Group. The new brand embodies the organisation’s raison d’etre – to build a sustainable and resilient future for people. NatWest Group represents a firm commitment to champion the potential of people, especially at a time when they need us the most.”

As the group’s second largest employee base outside of the U.K., NatWest Group in India is at the heart of the group’s strategy, building simple, smart and safe solutions, and transforming the way for customers and employees at the group..

