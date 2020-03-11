RBL, KVB allay fears on financial health

Private sector lenders RBL Bank and Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) have sought to ally concerns of investors and depositors in the wake of the Yes Bank saga.

The RBL Bank has clarified that the lender was well capitalised, with a strong governance set up in the aftermath of the Yes Bank crisis to address concerns over its financial health.

“The bank remains adequately capitalised with a capital adequacy ratio of 16.08% with tier-1 at 15.02%, significantly higher than the prescribed regulatory requirement of 11.5% and 9.5% respectively.” RBL said.

The bank has also said there has been no material adverse change in the asset quality since its the third quarter financial results which were announced on January 22, 2020 and its guidance remains consistent.

“Our Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) is at 145% of statutory requirements as at the end of last week,” the bank said while adding all the business segments are doing well, it continue to expand presence across newer geographies by adding branches and also hiring more people as previously planned. The bank continues to attract additional deposits from retail, corporates and institutional segments, it said.

“We wish to re-emphasize that RBL Bank is a fundamentally strong institution. Rumours around financial health and stability of the institution especially in social media seem to be misplaced, motivated and not based on facts,” RBL Bank said.

The 104-year-old KVB is a profitable and well-capitalised bank with a strong commitment to protect customer interests, according to the bank’s MD and CEO P.R. Seshadri.

According to him, the bank’s Capital to Risk Weighted Assets Ratio stands at 15.87% as of December 2019 against the regulatory requirement of 10.875%. It has a liquidity coverage ratio of 306.23% against a regulatory requirement of 100%. This indicates very high level of liquidity to meet any obligations, he said.

Reliance exposure

Meanwhle, the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group said it had no direct or indirect exposure to Rana Kapoor, former MD and CEO of Yes Bank, or his wife or daughters or any entities controlled by Mr. Kapoor or his family.

The Reliance Group said its entire exposure to Yes Bank was fully secured and transacted in ordinary course of business.

“Reliance Group is committed to honor repayments of all its borrowings from YBL through its various asset monetization programmes which are all at advanced stages,” the statement added.