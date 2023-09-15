HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

RBI’s financial inclusion index rises; shows growth across all segments

September 15, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI

The RBI’s composite financial inclusion index (FI-Index), capturing the extent of financial inclusion across the country, rose to 60.1 in March 2023, showing growth across all parameters.

The index captures information on various aspects of financial inclusion in a single value ranging between 0 and 100, where 0 represents complete financial exclusion and 100 indicates full financial inclusion.

“Index for the year ending March 2023 has since been prepared. The value of the FI Index for March 2023 stands at 60.1 vis-a-vis 56.4 in March 2022, with growth witnessed across all sub-indices,” the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Friday.

Improvements in the FI Index were mainly contributed by Usage and Quality dimensions, reflecting the deepening of financial inclusion, it added.

In August 2021, the central bank said it has been conceptualised as a comprehensive index, incorporating details of banking, investments, insurance, postal, as well as the pension sector, in consultation with government and respective sectoral regulators.

The FI-Index comprises three broad parameters – Access (35%), Usage (45%), and Quality (20%), with each of these consisting of various dimensions, which are computed based on a number of indicators.

The index is responsive to ease of access, availability and usage of services, and quality of services.

According to the RBI, a unique feature of the index is the quality parameter which captures the quality aspect of financial inclusion as reflected by financial literacy, consumer protection and inequalities and deficiencies in services.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.